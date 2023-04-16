Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cubs - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 4:27 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Drew Smyly) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is hitting .224 with six home runs and nine walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 147th, his on-base percentage ranks 86th, and he is 25th in the league in slugging.
- Muncy has gotten a hit in six of 14 games this year (42.9%), with more than one hit on four occasions (28.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in four games this year (28.6%), homering in 10.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Muncy has driven in a run in five games this season (35.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 57.1% of his games this year (eight of 14), with two or more runs three times (21.4%).
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|7
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Cubs' 3.75 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (11 total, 0.9 per game).
- Smyly (0-1) starts for the Cubs, his third this season.
- His most recent time out came on Monday against the Seattle Mariners, when the left-hander threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
