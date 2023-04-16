After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Drew Smyly) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is hitting .224 with six home runs and nine walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 147th, his on-base percentage ranks 86th, and he is 25th in the league in slugging.

Muncy has gotten a hit in six of 14 games this year (42.9%), with more than one hit on four occasions (28.6%).

He has hit a long ball in four games this year (28.6%), homering in 10.2% of his trips to the plate.

Muncy has driven in a run in five games this season (35.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 57.1% of his games this year (eight of 14), with two or more runs three times (21.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings