LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates take on the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game, a 128-117 win versus the Jazz, James had 36 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Below, we break down James' stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 28.9 24.1 Rebounds 8.5 8.3 7.8 Assists 6.5 6.8 6.0 PRA 43.5 44 37.9 PR -- 37.2 31.9 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.4



Looking to bet on one or more of LeBron James' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

LeBron James Insights vs. the Grizzlies

James is responsible for attempting 16.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 22.1 per game.

He's connected on 2.2 threes per game, or 13.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

James' opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 104.1 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8.

Conceding 113 points per contest, the Grizzlies are the 11th-ranked team in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Grizzlies are ranked 21st in the league, allowing 44.4 rebounds per game.

The Grizzlies are the 26th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 26.4 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Grizzlies have allowed 13 makes per game, 25th in the NBA.

LeBron James vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/20/2023 37 23 9 6 1 2 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add James or any of his Lakers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.