FedExForum is where the Memphis Grizzlies (51-31) and Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) will go head to head on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET. Anthony Davis is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the court.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Sunday, April 16

Sunday, April 16 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Lakers' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Lakers beat the Timberwolves on Tuesday, 108-102 in OT. LeBron James scored a team-high 30 points (and added six assists and 10 boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM LeBron James 30 10 6 1 2 3 Anthony Davis 24 15 4 2 3 0 Dennis Schroder 21 4 2 1 0 3

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis gets the Lakers 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He also averages 1 steal and 2 blocked shots.

James gives the Lakers 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jarred Vanderbilt is putting up a team-high 7.4 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 7.9 points and 2.4 assists, making 54.6% of his shots from the field.

Malik Beasley gets the Lakers 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 26.3 12.7 3.2 1.2 1.8 0.1 LeBron James 20.2 6.1 4.9 0.6 0.6 2.1 Austin Reaves 18.3 3.3 6.1 0.3 0 1.8 D'Angelo Russell 11.7 1.7 3.9 0.4 0.3 1.9 Dennis Schroder 9.1 2 3.1 0.7 0.3 0.6

