You can wager on player prop bet odds for Ja Morant, Anthony Davis and others on the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers ahead ofbefore their matchup at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday at FedExForum.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-110) 13.5 (-125) 2.5 (-105) 0.5 (+250)

The 25.9 points Davis scores per game are 0.4 more than his prop total on Sunday.

Davis averages 1.0 fewer rebound than his over/under on Sunday (which is 13.5).

Davis' assist average -- 2.6 -- is higher than Sunday's assist over/under (2.5).

Davis averages 0.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Sunday (0.5).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-110) 8.5 (-115) 6.5 (+105) 2.5 (-125)

The 28.5 points prop total set for LeBron James on Sunday is 0.4 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (28.9).

James' per-game rebound average -- 8.3 -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (8.5).

James' season-long assist average -- 6.8 per game -- is 0.3 higher than Sunday's assist prop bet total (6.5).

James has connected on 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (-110) 2.5 (-139) 2.5 (-110)

D'Angelo Russell's 17.8 points per game are 2.3 higher than Sunday's prop total.

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 2.5.

He has knocked down 2.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet total on Sunday (2.5).

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-120) 6.5 (+100) 8.5 (+115) 1.5 (-133)

Morant's 26.2 points per game average is 1.3 less than Sunday's over/under.

Morant's per-game rebound average -- 5.9 -- is 0.6 less than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (6.5).

Morant has averaged 8.1 assists per game this season, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Sunday (8.5).

Morant's 1.5 made three-pointers per game is the same as his over/under on Sunday.

Put your picks to the test and bet on Grizzlies vs. Lakers player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-110) 8.5 (-115) 6.5 (+105) 2.5 (-125)

Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 18.6 points per game this season, 0.9 less than his points prop on Sunday.

He averages 0.8 less rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 7.5.

Jackson has averaged one assist this season, 0.5 more than his prop bet on Sunday.

He drains 1.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet total on Sunday (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.