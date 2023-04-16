The Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers are meeting in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 1 up next.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Lakers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: ABC

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers are shooting 48.2% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 45.3% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.

Los Angeles has compiled a 38-20 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.3% from the field.

The Lakers are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at fourth.

The Lakers' 117.2 points per game are only 4.2 more points than the 113 the Grizzlies allow.

Los Angeles is 34-16 when it scores more than 113 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Lakers are not as good offensively, putting up 117 points per game, compared to 117.3 on the road. But they are better defensively, giving up 113.8 points per game at home, compared to 119.4 away.

At home the Lakers are collecting 25.7 assists per game, 0.8 more than away (24.9).

Lakers Injuries