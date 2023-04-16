The Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) have three players on the injury report for their NBA playoffs opening round game 1 with the Memphis Grizzlies (51-31) at FedExForum on Sunday, April 16 at 3:00 PM ET.

The Lakers enter this matchup following a 108-102 victory against the Timberwolves in overtime on Tuesday. LeBron James' team-high 30 points paced the Lakers in the victory.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dennis Schroder PG Questionable Achilles 12.6 2.5 4.5 Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 25.9 12.5 2.6 LeBron James SF Questionable Foot 28.9 8.3 6.8

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Grizzlies Injuries: Steven Adams: Out (Knee), Brandon Clarke: Out For Season (Achilles), Jake LaRavia: Out (Calf)

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: ABC

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers put up an average of 117.2 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 113 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

Los Angeles is 34-16 when it scores more than 113 points.

The Lakers have played better offensively in their past 10 games, putting up 122.6 points per contest, 5.4 more than their season average of 117.2.

Los Angeles hits 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league) while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc (24th in NBA). It is making 1.7 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 12.5 per game at 34.4%.

The Lakers' 111.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 19th in the NBA, and the 111.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 14th in the league.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -4 227.5

