The Memphis Grizzlies are 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum on Sunday, starting at 3:00 PM ET on ABC. The over/under is set at 227.5 for the matchup.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: ABC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grizzlies -3.5 227.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 227.5 points in 51 of 82 games this season.

Los Angeles' average game total this season has been 233.8, 6.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Los Angeles has a 41-41-0 record against the spread this season.

The Lakers have won in 23, or 45.1%, of the 51 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, Los Angeles has won 10 of its 31 games, or 32.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Los Angeles has a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grizzlies 46 56.1% 116.9 234.1 113 229.6 230.9 Lakers 51 62.2% 117.2 234.1 116.6 229.6 232.1

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

Los Angeles has gone 8-2 in its last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

Nine of the Lakers' last 10 contests have gone over the total.

Los Angeles has been better against the spread at home (21-20-0) than on the road (20-21-0) this season.

The Lakers' 117.2 points per game are just 4.2 more points than the 113 the Grizzlies give up.

When it scores more than 113 points, Los Angeles is 31-19 against the spread and 34-16 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 40-42 26-22 37-45 Lakers 41-41 15-21 44-38

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Grizzlies Lakers 116.9 Points Scored (PG) 117.2 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 28-13 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 31-19 34-7 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 34-16 113 Points Allowed (PG) 116.6 11 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 33-22 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-17 41-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 28-17

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.