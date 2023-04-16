The Memphis Grizzlies are 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum on Sunday, starting at 3:00 PM ET on ABC. The over/under is set at 227.5 for the matchup.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: ABC
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Grizzlies -3.5 227.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

  • Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 227.5 points in 51 of 82 games this season.
  • Los Angeles' average game total this season has been 233.8, 6.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Los Angeles has a 41-41-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Lakers have won in 23, or 45.1%, of the 51 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • This season, Los Angeles has won 10 of its 31 games, or 32.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Los Angeles has a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Grizzlies 46 56.1% 116.9 234.1 113 229.6 230.9
Lakers 51 62.2% 117.2 234.1 116.6 229.6 232.1

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

  • Los Angeles has gone 8-2 in its last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
  • Nine of the Lakers' last 10 contests have gone over the total.
  • Los Angeles has been better against the spread at home (21-20-0) than on the road (20-21-0) this season.
  • The Lakers' 117.2 points per game are just 4.2 more points than the 113 the Grizzlies give up.
  • When it scores more than 113 points, Los Angeles is 31-19 against the spread and 34-16 overall.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Lakers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Grizzlies 40-42 26-22 37-45
Lakers 41-41 15-21 44-38

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Grizzlies Lakers
116.9
Points Scored (PG)
 117.2
8
NBA Rank (PPG)
 6
28-13
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 31-19
34-7
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 34-16
113
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.6
11
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 20
33-22
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 28-17
41-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 28-17

