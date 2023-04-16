Lakers vs. Grizzlies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Memphis Grizzlies are 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum on Sunday, starting at 3:00 PM ET on ABC. The over/under is set at 227.5 for the matchup.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ABC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Grizzlies
|-3.5
|227.5
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 227.5 points in 51 of 82 games this season.
- Los Angeles' average game total this season has been 233.8, 6.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Los Angeles has a 41-41-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Lakers have won in 23, or 45.1%, of the 51 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- This season, Los Angeles has won 10 of its 31 games, or 32.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Los Angeles has a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 227.5
|% of Games Over 227.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Grizzlies
|46
|56.1%
|116.9
|234.1
|113
|229.6
|230.9
|Lakers
|51
|62.2%
|117.2
|234.1
|116.6
|229.6
|232.1
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- Los Angeles has gone 8-2 in its last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
- Nine of the Lakers' last 10 contests have gone over the total.
- Los Angeles has been better against the spread at home (21-20-0) than on the road (20-21-0) this season.
- The Lakers' 117.2 points per game are just 4.2 more points than the 113 the Grizzlies give up.
- When it scores more than 113 points, Los Angeles is 31-19 against the spread and 34-16 overall.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Grizzlies
|40-42
|26-22
|37-45
|Lakers
|41-41
|15-21
|44-38
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Point Insights
|Grizzlies
|Lakers
|116.9
|117.2
|8
|6
|28-13
|31-19
|34-7
|34-16
|113
|116.6
|11
|20
|33-22
|28-17
|41-14
|28-17
