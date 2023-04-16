In Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Memphis Grizzlies will be seeking a win against Los Angeles Lakers.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Grizzlies vs. Lakers matchup.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Grizzlies average 116.9 points per game (eighth in the league) while allowing 113 per outing (11th in the NBA). They have a +323 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Lakers score 117.2 points per game (sixth in NBA) and allow 116.6 (20th in league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.

These two teams average 234.1 points per game between them, 6.6 more than this game's over/under.

These teams give up a combined 229.6 points per game, 2.1 more points than this contest's total.

Memphis has won 36 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 46 times.

Los Angeles has put together a 40-39-3 record against the spread this year.

Lakers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG LeBron James 28.5 -110 28.9 Anthony Davis 25.5 -110 25.9 D'Angelo Russell 15.5 -110 17.8 Austin Reaves 14.5 -125 13.0 Rui Hachimura 9.5 +100 11.2

