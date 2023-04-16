Lakers vs. Grizzlies: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 1
In Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Memphis Grizzlies will be seeking a win against Los Angeles Lakers.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Grizzlies vs. Lakers matchup.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Grizzlies Moneyline
|Lakers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Grizzlies (-4)
|227.5
|-175
|+150
|BetMGM
|Grizzlies (-3.5)
|227.5
|-175
|+145
|Tipico
|Grizzlies (-3.5)
|227.5
|-170
|+145
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends
- The Grizzlies average 116.9 points per game (eighth in the league) while allowing 113 per outing (11th in the NBA). They have a +323 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.9 points per game.
- The Lakers score 117.2 points per game (sixth in NBA) and allow 116.6 (20th in league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.
- These two teams average 234.1 points per game between them, 6.6 more than this game's over/under.
- These teams give up a combined 229.6 points per game, 2.1 more points than this contest's total.
- Memphis has won 36 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 46 times.
- Los Angeles has put together a 40-39-3 record against the spread this year.
Lakers Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|LeBron James
|28.5
|-110
|28.9
|Anthony Davis
|25.5
|-110
|25.9
|D'Angelo Russell
|15.5
|-110
|17.8
|Austin Reaves
|14.5
|-125
|13.0
|Rui Hachimura
|9.5
|+100
|11.2
