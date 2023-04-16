In Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Memphis Grizzlies will be seeking a win against Los Angeles Lakers.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Grizzlies vs. Lakers matchup.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ABC
  • Location: Memphis, Tennessee
  • Venue: FedExForum

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Grizzlies Moneyline Lakers Moneyline
DraftKings Grizzlies (-4) 227.5 -175 +150 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Grizzlies (-3.5) 227.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM
Tipico Grizzlies (-3.5) 227.5 -170 +145 Bet on this game with Tipico

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

  • The Grizzlies average 116.9 points per game (eighth in the league) while allowing 113 per outing (11th in the NBA). They have a +323 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.9 points per game.
  • The Lakers score 117.2 points per game (sixth in NBA) and allow 116.6 (20th in league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.
  • These two teams average 234.1 points per game between them, 6.6 more than this game's over/under.
  • These teams give up a combined 229.6 points per game, 2.1 more points than this contest's total.
  • Memphis has won 36 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 46 times.
  • Los Angeles has put together a 40-39-3 record against the spread this year.

Lakers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG
LeBron James 28.5 -110 28.9
Anthony Davis 25.5 -110 25.9
D'Angelo Russell 15.5 -110 17.8
Austin Reaves 14.5 -125 13.0
Rui Hachimura 9.5 +100 11.2

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Rui Hachimura or another Lakers player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Looking to place a futures bet on the Lakers? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.