The Memphis Grizzlies are 4-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum on Sunday, starting at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
Time: 3:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ABC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Venue: FedExForum

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Grizzlies 119 - Lakers 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 4)

Grizzlies (- 4) Pick OU: Over (227.5)



The Grizzlies have been less successful against the spread than the Lakers this season, putting up an ATS record of 37-41-4, compared to the 40-39-3 mark of the Lakers.

As a 4-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Los Angeles is 12-18-2 against the spread compared to the 23-19-4 ATS record Memphis racks up as a 4-point favorite.

Los Angeles and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's more often than Memphis and its opponents have (37 out of 82).

The Grizzlies have a .762 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (48-15) this season while the Lakers have a .451 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (23-28).

Lakers Performance Insights

Los Angeles puts up 117.2 points per game and allow 116.6, ranking them sixth in the NBA on offense and 20th on defense.

The Lakers are 15th in the NBA in assists (25.3 per game) in 2022-23.

Beyond the arc, the Lakers are 24th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (10.8). They are 24th in 3-point percentage at 34.6%.

Los Angeles attempts 64.9% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 35.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 74.8% of Los Angeles' buckets are 2-pointers, and 25.2% are 3-pointers.

