Lakers vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 1
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 3:54 AM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Memphis Grizzlies are 4-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum on Sunday, starting at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction
- Prediction: Grizzlies 119 - Lakers 113
Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Grizzlies
- Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 4)
- Pick OU:
Over (227.5)
- The Grizzlies have been less successful against the spread than the Lakers this season, putting up an ATS record of 37-41-4, compared to the 40-39-3 mark of the Lakers.
- As a 4-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Los Angeles is 12-18-2 against the spread compared to the 23-19-4 ATS record Memphis racks up as a 4-point favorite.
- Los Angeles and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's more often than Memphis and its opponents have (37 out of 82).
- The Grizzlies have a .762 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (48-15) this season while the Lakers have a .451 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (23-28).
Lakers Performance Insights
- Los Angeles puts up 117.2 points per game and allow 116.6, ranking them sixth in the NBA on offense and 20th on defense.
- The Lakers are 15th in the NBA in assists (25.3 per game) in 2022-23.
- Beyond the arc, the Lakers are 24th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (10.8). They are 24th in 3-point percentage at 34.6%.
- Los Angeles attempts 64.9% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 35.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 74.8% of Los Angeles' buckets are 2-pointers, and 25.2% are 3-pointers.
