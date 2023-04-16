The Memphis Grizzlies are 4-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum on Sunday, starting at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Location: Memphis, Tennessee
  • Venue: FedExForum

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Grizzlies 119 - Lakers 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Grizzlies

  • Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 4)
  • Pick OU: Over (227.5)
  • The Grizzlies have been less successful against the spread than the Lakers this season, putting up an ATS record of 37-41-4, compared to the 40-39-3 mark of the Lakers.
  • As a 4-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Los Angeles is 12-18-2 against the spread compared to the 23-19-4 ATS record Memphis racks up as a 4-point favorite.
  • Los Angeles and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's more often than Memphis and its opponents have (37 out of 82).
  • The Grizzlies have a .762 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (48-15) this season while the Lakers have a .451 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (23-28).

Lakers Performance Insights

  • Los Angeles puts up 117.2 points per game and allow 116.6, ranking them sixth in the NBA on offense and 20th on defense.
  • The Lakers are 15th in the NBA in assists (25.3 per game) in 2022-23.
  • Beyond the arc, the Lakers are 24th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (10.8). They are 24th in 3-point percentage at 34.6%.
  • Los Angeles attempts 64.9% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 35.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 74.8% of Los Angeles' buckets are 2-pointers, and 25.2% are 3-pointers.

