The Los Angeles Dodgers and Jason Heyward, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Heyward? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jason Heyward At The Plate

  • Heyward has three home runs and three walks while hitting .190.
  • Heyward has picked up a hit in three games this year (33.3%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has hit a home run in 33.3% of his games in 2023, and 12% of his trips to the dish.
  • Heyward has driven in a run in three games this season (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In three of nine games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 4
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have a 3.75 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up 11 home runs (0.9 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • The Cubs will look to Smyly (0-1) in his third start this season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Seattle Mariners, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.