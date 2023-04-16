Jason Heyward Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cubs - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 4:27 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Jason Heyward, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Heyward? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward has three home runs and three walks while hitting .190.
- Heyward has picked up a hit in three games this year (33.3%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a home run in 33.3% of his games in 2023, and 12% of his trips to the dish.
- Heyward has driven in a run in three games this season (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In three of nine games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 3.75 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 11 home runs (0.9 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- The Cubs will look to Smyly (0-1) in his third start this season.
- His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Seattle Mariners, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.