The Los Angeles Dodgers and Jason Heyward, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Heyward? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward has three home runs and three walks while hitting .190.

Heyward has picked up a hit in three games this year (33.3%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a home run in 33.3% of his games in 2023, and 12% of his trips to the dish.

Heyward has driven in a run in three games this season (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In three of nine games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings