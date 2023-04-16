James Outman -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the hill, on April 16 at 4:10 PM ET.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman has three triples, three home runs and nine walks while batting .279.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

Outman has gotten at least one hit in 53.3% of his games this season (eight of 15), with multiple hits four times (26.7%).

He has hit a home run in 20.0% of his games this year, and 5.7% of his plate appearances.

Outman has an RBI in six of 15 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In six games this season (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 7 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings