James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cubs - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 4:30 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
James Outman -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the hill, on April 16 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Cubs.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman has three triples, three home runs and nine walks while batting .279.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.
- Outman has gotten at least one hit in 53.3% of his games this season (eight of 15), with multiple hits four times (26.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 20.0% of his games this year, and 5.7% of his plate appearances.
- Outman has an RBI in six of 15 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In six games this season (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|7
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (57.1%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 3.75 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 11 home runs (0.9 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Smyly (0-1) takes the mound for the Cubs to make his third start this season.
- His last time out was on Monday against the Seattle Mariners, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.