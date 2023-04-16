Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cubs - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 4:28 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Freddie Freeman (.282 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, six walks and three RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Cubs.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.448) thanks to five extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 28th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 79th in slugging.
- Freeman has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 15 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 15 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- Freeman has had an RBI in three games this year.
- In 53.3% of his games this year (eight of 15), he has scored, and in four of those games (26.7%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|7
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (42.9%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (71.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 9.7 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Cubs have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.75).
- The Cubs allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (11 total, 0.9 per game).
- Smyly (0-1) gets the start for the Cubs, his third of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Monday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.