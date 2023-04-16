On Sunday, Freddie Freeman (.282 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, six walks and three RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Cubs.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.448) thanks to five extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 28th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 79th in slugging.

Freeman has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 15 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has hit a long ball in one of 15 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.

Freeman has had an RBI in three games this year.

In 53.3% of his games this year (eight of 15), he has scored, and in four of those games (26.7%) he has scored more than once.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 7 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (71.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings