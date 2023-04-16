In the series rubber match on Sunday, April 16, Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers (7-7) square off against Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs (7-5). The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers are favored in this one, at -250, while the underdog Cubs have +200 odds to upset. An 8-run over/under has been listed in this matchup.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Julio Urias - LAD (3-0, 1.50 ERA) vs Drew Smyly - CHC (0-1, 6.52 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 15 times this season and won eight, or 53.3%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Dodgers have a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 71.4% chance to win.

The Dodgers were the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and finished 5-5 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cubs have come away with three wins in the six contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Oddsmakers have given the Cubs the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +200 moneyline listed for this contest.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+170) Max Muncy 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+125) Mookie Betts 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+155) Jason Heyward 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+240) Austin Barnes 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+300)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +750 3rd 1st Win NL West -120 - 1st

