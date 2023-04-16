Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson will be among the star attractions when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago Cubs on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers are second in MLB action with 26 home runs. They average 1.9 per game.

Los Angeles is second in MLB with a .485 slugging percentage.

The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked batting average in the league (.238).

Los Angeles scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (81 total, 5.8 per game).

The Dodgers' .346 on-base percentage ranks sixth-best in MLB.

The Dodgers' 9.4 strikeouts per game rank 18th in baseball.

Los Angeles' pitching staff is 17th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Los Angeles' 4.57 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Dodgers pitchers combine for the No. 7 WHIP in baseball (1.230).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Julio Urias gets the start for the Dodgers, his fourth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.50 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

Urias is trying to notch his fourth straight quality start in this game.

Urias will try to build upon a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging six innings per outing).

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 4/10/2023 Giants W 9-1 Away Julio Urías Logan Webb 4/11/2023 Giants L 5-0 Away Dustin May Alex Wood 4/12/2023 Giants W 10-5 Away Clayton Kershaw Alex Cobb 4/14/2023 Cubs L 8-2 Home Noah Syndergaard Justin Steele 4/15/2023 Cubs W 2-1 Home Michael Grove Jameson Taillon 4/16/2023 Cubs - Home Julio Urías Drew Smyly 4/17/2023 Mets - Home Dustin May David Peterson 4/18/2023 Mets - Home Clayton Kershaw Tylor Megill 4/19/2023 Mets - Home Noah Syndergaard Max Scherzer 4/20/2023 Cubs - Away Michael Grove Jameson Taillon 4/21/2023 Cubs - Away Julio Urías Drew Smyly

