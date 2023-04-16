Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs face the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday at Dodger Stadium. Julio Urias will start for Los Angeles, with first pitch at 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Dodgers have -250 moneyline odds against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at +195. The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Dodgers vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -250 +195 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

In their last game with a spread, the Dodgers failed to cover.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have been favored on the moneyline 15 total times this season. They've gone 8-7 in those games.

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, Los Angeles has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Dodgers have an implied win probability of 71.4%.

Los Angeles has played in 15 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total eight times (8-6-1).

The Dodgers have had a run line set for only one game this season, and they did not cover.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 5-3 3-4 0-2 8-5 7-4 1-3

