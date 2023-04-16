Sunday's game features the Los Angeles Dodgers (7-7) and the Chicago Cubs (7-5) squaring off at Dodger Stadium in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 4-2 victory for the Dodgers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on April 16.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Los Angeles Dodgers will send Julio Urias (3-0) to the mound, while Drew Smyly (0-1) will take the ball for the Chicago Cubs.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

MLB Network

Dodgers vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 4, Cubs 3.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Dodgers have a record of 5-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Dodgers have been favorites in 15 games this season and won eight (53.3%) of those contests.

Los Angeles has a record of 2-1 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 81.

The Dodgers have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.

