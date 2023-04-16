The Los Angeles Lakers, Dennis Schroder included, will play at 3:00 PM on Sunday versus the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Schroder, in his most recent showing, had two points and four assists in a 125-118 loss to the Clippers.

If you'd like to place a bet on Schroder's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Dennis Schroder Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 12.6 11.8 Rebounds 2.5 2.5 2.6 Assists 2.5 4.5 4.1 PRA -- 19.6 18.5 PR -- 15.1 14.4 3PM 0.5 1.1 1.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Dennis Schroder's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Dennis Schroder Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, he's put up 8.9% of the Lakers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.8 per contest.

Schroder is averaging 3.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 104.1 possessions per contest.

The Grizzlies allow 113.0 points per contest, 11th-ranked in the league.

Allowing 44.4 rebounds per game, the Grizzlies are the 21st-ranked squad in the league.

The Grizzlies are the 26th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 26.4 assists per game.

The Grizzlies concede 13.0 made 3-pointers per game, 25th-ranked in the league.

Dennis Schroder vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/7/2023 35 17 6 9 0 0 1 2/28/2023 32 10 4 10 1 0 0 1/20/2023 33 19 8 8 1 1 3

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Schroder or any of his Lakers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.