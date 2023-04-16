The Los Angeles Lakers, D'Angelo Russell included, face the Memphis Grizzlies at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Russell, in his previous game (April 9 win against the Jazz) posted 17 points and five assists.

In this article we will look at Russell's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

D'Angelo Russell Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 17.8 16.4 Rebounds 2.5 3.0 2.1 Assists 5.5 6.2 6.3 PRA 23.5 27 24.8 PR -- 20.8 18.5 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.6



D'Angelo Russell Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Russell's Lakers average 104.8 possessions per game, second-highest among NBA teams, while the Grizzlies are one of the league's fastest, ranking sixth with 104.1 possessions per contest.

The Grizzlies allow 113 points per game, 11th-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Grizzlies are 21st in the NBA, giving up 44.4 rebounds per game.

The Grizzlies are the 26th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 26.4 assists per game.

The Grizzlies are the 25th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13 made 3-pointers per contest.

D'Angelo Russell vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/27/2023 37 19 8 7 3 0 3 11/30/2022 37 15 5 10 2 0 2 11/11/2022 27 4 0 8 0 0 1

