Chris Taylor -- 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the mound, on April 16 at 4:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his most recent game against the Cubs.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chris Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has three home runs and three walks while hitting .114.

In four of 11 games this season, Taylor got a hit, but only one each time.

He has gone deep in three games this year (27.3%), homering in 7.7% of his chances at the plate.

In five games this year, Taylor has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in four of 11 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings