Chris Taylor -- 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the mound, on April 16 at 4:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his most recent game against the Cubs.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor has three home runs and three walks while hitting .114.
  • In four of 11 games this season, Taylor got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has gone deep in three games this year (27.3%), homering in 7.7% of his chances at the plate.
  • In five games this year, Taylor has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in four of 11 games so far this season.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
  • The Cubs' 3.75 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up 11 home runs (0.9 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • The Cubs will send Smyly (0-1) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
  • The lefty last appeared on Monday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
