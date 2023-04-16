Chris Taylor Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cubs - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 8:23 AM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Chris Taylor -- 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the mound, on April 16 at 4:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his most recent game against the Cubs.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Chris Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has three home runs and three walks while hitting .114.
- In four of 11 games this season, Taylor got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has gone deep in three games this year (27.3%), homering in 7.7% of his chances at the plate.
- In five games this year, Taylor has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in four of 11 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Cubs' 3.75 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 11 home runs (0.9 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- The Cubs will send Smyly (0-1) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Monday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.