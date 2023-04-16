The Los Angeles Lakers, Austin Reaves included, take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Reaves had 12 points and six assists in his last game, which ended in a 128-117 win versus the Jazz.

If you'd like to make predictions on Reaves' performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Austin Reaves Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 13.0 18.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.0 3.3 Assists 4.5 3.4 6.1 PRA 23.5 19.4 27.7 PR -- 16 21.6 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.8



Austin Reaves Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Reaves is responsible for taking 6.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.7 per game.

He's taken 3.4 threes per game, or 8.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Reaves' Lakers average 104.8 possessions per game, second-highest among NBA teams, while the Grizzlies are one of the league's fastest, ranking sixth with 104.1 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Grizzlies have conceded 113 points per contest, which is 11th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Grizzlies have given up 44.4 rebounds per game, which puts them 21st in the NBA.

The Grizzlies concede 26.4 assists per game, 26th-ranked in the league.

Conceding 13 made 3-pointers per contest, the Grizzlies are the 25th-ranked team in the league.

Austin Reaves vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/7/2023 33 17 4 7 1 0 1 2/28/2023 27 17 2 7 4 1 1

