Austin Barnes Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cubs - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 4:27 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Austin Barnes, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Austin Barnes At The Plate
- Barnes has a walk while batting .000.
- Barnes does not have a hit yet this year, in six games.
- He has not hit a long ball in his six games this season.
- Barnes has not driven in a run this year.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Cubs' 3.75 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (11 total, 0.9 per game).
- Smyly (0-1) makes the start for the Cubs, his third of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Monday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
