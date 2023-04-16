The Los Angeles Dodgers and Austin Barnes, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Austin Barnes At The Plate

  • Barnes has a walk while batting .000.
  • Barnes does not have a hit yet this year, in six games.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his six games this season.
  • Barnes has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has not scored a run this season.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 2
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
  • The Cubs' 3.75 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cubs surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (11 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Smyly (0-1) makes the start for the Cubs, his third of the season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Monday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
