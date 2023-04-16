The Los Angeles Dodgers and Austin Barnes, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Austin Barnes At The Plate

Barnes has a walk while batting .000.

Barnes does not have a hit yet this year, in six games.

He has not hit a long ball in his six games this season.

Barnes has not driven in a run this year.

He has not scored a run this season.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

