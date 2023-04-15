The Los Angeles Dodgers and Will Smith, who went 2-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, battle Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last game against the Giants.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .333 with three doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

He ranks 22nd in batting average, 35th in on base percentage, and 13th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.

In nine of 11 games this year (81.8%) Smith has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (27.3%).

In 27.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has an RBI in six of 11 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least one run eight times this season (72.7%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings