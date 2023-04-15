The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts (batting .256 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, seven walks and four RBI), take on starter Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is batting .250 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.

Betts has gotten a hit in 10 of 14 games this season (71.4%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in two of 14 games played this year, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.

In four games this year, Betts has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in nine of 14 games (64.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (71.4%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

