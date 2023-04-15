The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts (batting .256 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, seven walks and four RBI), take on starter Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

  • Betts is batting .250 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
  • Betts has gotten a hit in 10 of 14 games this season (71.4%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 14 games played this year, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this year, Betts has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in nine of 14 games (64.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 7
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (71.4%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Cubs have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.75).
  • The Cubs allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (11 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Taillon (0-2) gets the start for the Cubs, his third of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty threw five innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
