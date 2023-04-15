Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cubs - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:25 AM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts (batting .256 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, seven walks and four RBI), take on starter Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is batting .250 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
- Betts has gotten a hit in 10 of 14 games this season (71.4%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in two of 14 games played this year, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this year, Betts has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in nine of 14 games (64.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|7
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (71.4%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Cubs have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.75).
- The Cubs allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (11 total, 0.9 per game).
- Taillon (0-2) gets the start for the Cubs, his third of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty threw five innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
