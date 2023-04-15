Miguel Vargas -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the mound, on April 15 at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

Vargas leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .442 this season while batting .179 with 13 walks and five runs scored.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 185th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 180th in slugging.

Vargas has gotten a hit in five of 12 games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.

He has not homered in his 12 games this year.

Vargas has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

In four of 12 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings