Miguel Vargas -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the mound, on April 15 at 9:10 PM ET.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

  • Vargas leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .442 this season while batting .179 with 13 walks and five runs scored.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 185th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 180th in slugging.
  • Vargas has gotten a hit in five of 12 games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
  • He has not homered in his 12 games this year.
  • Vargas has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • In four of 12 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
  • The Cubs have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.75).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up 11 home runs (0.9 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • Taillon (0-2) makes the start for the Cubs, his third of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
