Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cubs - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 1:23 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Miguel Vargas -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the mound, on April 15 at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Miguel Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .442 this season while batting .179 with 13 walks and five runs scored.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 185th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 180th in slugging.
- Vargas has gotten a hit in five of 12 games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- He has not homered in his 12 games this year.
- Vargas has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In four of 12 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Cubs have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.75).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 11 home runs (0.9 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Taillon (0-2) makes the start for the Cubs, his third of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
