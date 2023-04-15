Miguel Rojas -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the hill, on April 15 at 9:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas has a double and two walks while hitting .160.

In three of eight games this year, Rojas has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has not gone deep in his eight games this year.

Rojas has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored a run in one of eight games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings