Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cubs - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:23 AM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Miguel Rojas -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the hill, on April 15 at 9:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas has a double and two walks while hitting .160.
- In three of eight games this year, Rojas has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not gone deep in his eight games this year.
- Rojas has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored a run in one of eight games.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Cubs have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.75).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (11 total, 0.9 per game).
- Taillon (0-2) starts for the Cubs, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
