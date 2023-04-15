Miguel Rojas -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the hill, on April 15 at 9:10 PM ET.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas has a double and two walks while hitting .160.
  • In three of eight games this year, Rojas has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has not gone deep in his eight games this year.
  • Rojas has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored a run in one of eight games.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 3
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
  • The Cubs have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.75).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (11 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Taillon (0-2) starts for the Cubs, his third of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
