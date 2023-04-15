After batting .303 with six home runs, eight walks and 14 RBI in his past 10 games, Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago Cubs (who will start Jameson Taillon) at 9:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Cubs.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy has six home runs and eight walks while hitting .239.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 123rd, his on-base percentage ranks 79th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.

Muncy has had a hit in six of 13 games this season (46.2%), including multiple hits four times (30.8%).

He has hit a home run in 30.8% of his games in 2023, and 10.9% of his trips to the plate.

In five games this year (38.5%), Muncy has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 61.5% of his games this season (eight of 13), he has scored, and in three of those games (23.1%) he has scored more than once.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

