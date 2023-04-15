Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cubs - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:24 AM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
After batting .303 with six home runs, eight walks and 14 RBI in his past 10 games, Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago Cubs (who will start Jameson Taillon) at 9:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Cubs.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy has six home runs and eight walks while hitting .239.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 123rd, his on-base percentage ranks 79th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.
- Muncy has had a hit in six of 13 games this season (46.2%), including multiple hits four times (30.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 30.8% of his games in 2023, and 10.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In five games this year (38.5%), Muncy has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 61.5% of his games this season (eight of 13), he has scored, and in three of those games (23.1%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.75).
- The Cubs allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (11 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Cubs will look to Taillon (0-2) in his third start this season.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.