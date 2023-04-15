Following the second round of the RBC Heritage, Mark Hubbard is in fifth at -8.

Mark Hubbard Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Hubbard has scored below par 10 times, while also posting nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Hubbard has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Hubbard has finished in the top five in one of his past five appearances.

He has made the cut in three of his past five events.

In his past five appearances, Hubbard has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 31 -8 269 0 18 4 4 $1.4M

RBC Heritage Insights and Stats

In Hubbard's previous five appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 37th.

Hubbard has three made cuts in his past five appearances at this tournament.

Hubbard finished fifth on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

Harbour Town Golf Links measures 7,213 yards for this tournament, 82 below the average course on the PGA Tour in the past year (7,295).

Courses that Hubbard has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,236 yards, 23 yards longer than the 7,213-yard Harbour Town Golf Links this week.

Hubbard's Last Time Out

Hubbard finished in the ninth percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Valero Texas Open, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

His 4.20-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Valero Texas Open ranked in the 17th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.05).

Hubbard shot better than just 27% of the field at the Valero Texas Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.74.

Hubbard failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Valero Texas Open (the field averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, Hubbard had two bogeys or worse, which was the same as the field average.

Hubbard's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Valero Texas Open were less than the field average of 5.1.

At that last competition, Hubbard's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 6.3).

Hubbard finished the Valero Texas Open underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.2), with three on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Valero Texas Open, Hubbard fell short compared to the tournament average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

RBC Heritage Time and Date Info

Date: April 13-16, 2023

April 13-16, 2023 Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par: 71 / 7,213 yards

71 / 7,213 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Hubbard's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Heritage.

All statistics in this article reflect Hubbard's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Heritage.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.