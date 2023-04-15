On Saturday, Jason Heyward (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Giants.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

  • Heyward is hitting .222 with three home runs and two walks.
  • Heyward has had a base hit in three of eight games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (37.5%, and 14.3% of his trips to the plate).
  • Heyward has driven in a run in three games this year (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In three of eight games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 4
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 9.7 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
  • The Cubs' 3.75 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (11 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Taillon (0-2) gets the start for the Cubs, his third of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
