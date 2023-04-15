Jason Heyward Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cubs - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:24 AM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jason Heyward (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Giants.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Heyward? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward is hitting .222 with three home runs and two walks.
- Heyward has had a base hit in three of eight games this season, and multiple hits once.
- In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (37.5%, and 14.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Heyward has driven in a run in three games this year (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In three of eight games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|4
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 9.7 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Cubs' 3.75 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (11 total, 0.9 per game).
- Taillon (0-2) gets the start for the Cubs, his third of the season.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.