On Saturday, Jason Heyward (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Giants.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward is hitting .222 with three home runs and two walks.

Heyward has had a base hit in three of eight games this season, and multiple hits once.

In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (37.5%, and 14.3% of his trips to the plate).

Heyward has driven in a run in three games this year (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In three of eight games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 4 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

