After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, James Outman and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Jameson Taillon) at 9:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Cubs.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

James Outman At The Plate

Outman leads Los Angeles in total hits (11) this season while batting .282 with six extra-base hits.

He ranks 71st in batting average, 20th in on base percentage, and eighth in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB action.

Outman has gotten a hit in seven of 14 games this year (50.0%), with more than one hit on four occasions (28.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 21.4% of his games this year, and 6.1% of his chances at the plate.

Outman has picked up an RBI in six games this year (42.9%), with more than one RBI in three of those games (21.4%).

In five games this season (35.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings