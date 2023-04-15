James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cubs - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:24 AM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, James Outman and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Jameson Taillon) at 9:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Cubs.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman leads Los Angeles in total hits (11) this season while batting .282 with six extra-base hits.
- He ranks 71st in batting average, 20th in on base percentage, and eighth in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB action.
- Outman has gotten a hit in seven of 14 games this year (50.0%), with more than one hit on four occasions (28.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 21.4% of his games this year, and 6.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Outman has picked up an RBI in six games this year (42.9%), with more than one RBI in three of those games (21.4%).
- In five games this season (35.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|7
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (57.1%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Cubs have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.75).
- The Cubs give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (11 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Cubs will send Taillon (0-2) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
