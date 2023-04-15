Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cubs - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:25 AM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Saturday, Freddie Freeman (.325 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, six walks and three RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman has an OPS of .876, fueled by an OBP of .422 and a team-best slugging percentage of .455 this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 30th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 82nd in slugging.
- Freeman has gotten a hit in nine of 14 games this season (64.3%), with more than one hit on six occasions (42.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 14 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- Freeman has driven in a run in three games this year (21.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored at least once eight times this year (57.1%), including four games with multiple runs (28.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|7
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (42.9%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (71.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 3.75 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (11 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Cubs will look to Taillon (0-2) in his third start this season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.