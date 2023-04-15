On Saturday, Freddie Freeman (.325 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, six walks and three RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman has an OPS of .876, fueled by an OBP of .422 and a team-best slugging percentage of .455 this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 30th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 82nd in slugging.

Freeman has gotten a hit in nine of 14 games this season (64.3%), with more than one hit on six occasions (42.9%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 14 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

Freeman has driven in a run in three games this year (21.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored at least once eight times this year (57.1%), including four games with multiple runs (28.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (71.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings