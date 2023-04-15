Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers (7-7) will face off against Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs (7-5) at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, April 15. First pitch is set for 9:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -150, while the underdog Cubs have +125 odds to play spoiler. The contest's total has been set at 9 runs.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Michael Grove - LAD (0-1, 14.73 ERA) vs Jameson Taillon - CHC (0-2, 6.00 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won seven, or 50%, of the 14 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Dodgers have a record of 7-6 (53.8%).

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

The Dodgers have a 5-5 record from the 10 games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Cubs have been victorious in three of the five contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Cubs have been listed as an underdog of +125 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Mookie Betts 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+210) Will Smith 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145) Miguel Rojas 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+1250) 0.5 (+320) Chris Taylor 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+280)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +750 3rd 1st Win NL West -120 - 1st

