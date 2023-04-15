How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:12 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will meet Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at Dodger Stadium, at 9:10 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Time: 9:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers are second-best in MLB play with 26 total home runs.
- Los Angeles' .485 slugging percentage ranks second-best in baseball.
- The Dodgers' .238 batting average ranks 22nd in the majors.
- Los Angeles has the No. 2 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.8 runs per game (81 total runs).
- The Dodgers rank sixth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .346.
- The Dodgers' 9.4 strikeouts per game rank 24th in the majors.
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- Los Angeles has the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.57).
- The Dodgers have the eighth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.230).
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Dodgers will look to Michael Grove (0-1) in his third start this season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing nine earned runs while giving up 12 hits.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/9/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 11-6
|Away
|Michael Grove
|Ryne Nelson
|4/10/2023
|Giants
|W 9-1
|Away
|Julio Urías
|Logan Webb
|4/11/2023
|Giants
|L 5-0
|Away
|Dustin May
|Alex Wood
|4/12/2023
|Giants
|W 10-5
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Alex Cobb
|4/14/2023
|Cubs
|L 8-2
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Justin Steele
|4/15/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Michael Grove
|Jameson Taillon
|4/16/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Julio Urías
|Drew Smyly
|4/17/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Dustin May
|David Peterson
|4/18/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Tylor Megill
|4/19/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Kodai Senga
|4/20/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Michael Grove
|Jameson Taillon
