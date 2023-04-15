Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will meet Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at Dodger Stadium, at 9:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers are second-best in MLB play with 26 total home runs.

Los Angeles' .485 slugging percentage ranks second-best in baseball.

The Dodgers' .238 batting average ranks 22nd in the majors.

Los Angeles has the No. 2 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.8 runs per game (81 total runs).

The Dodgers rank sixth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .346.

The Dodgers' 9.4 strikeouts per game rank 24th in the majors.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.

Los Angeles has the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.57).

The Dodgers have the eighth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.230).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Dodgers will look to Michael Grove (0-1) in his third start this season.

The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing nine earned runs while giving up 12 hits.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 4/9/2023 Diamondbacks L 11-6 Away Michael Grove Ryne Nelson 4/10/2023 Giants W 9-1 Away Julio Urías Logan Webb 4/11/2023 Giants L 5-0 Away Dustin May Alex Wood 4/12/2023 Giants W 10-5 Away Clayton Kershaw Alex Cobb 4/14/2023 Cubs L 8-2 Home Noah Syndergaard Justin Steele 4/15/2023 Cubs - Home Michael Grove Jameson Taillon 4/16/2023 Cubs - Home Julio Urías Drew Smyly 4/17/2023 Mets - Home Dustin May David Peterson 4/18/2023 Mets - Home Clayton Kershaw Tylor Megill 4/19/2023 Mets - Home Noah Syndergaard Kodai Senga 4/20/2023 Cubs - Away Michael Grove Jameson Taillon

