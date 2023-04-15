Saturday's game at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (7-7) matching up with the Chicago Cubs (7-5) at 9:10 PM ET (on April 15). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 7-5 victory for the Dodgers, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Dodgers will look to Michael Grove (0-1) versus the Cubs and Jameson Taillon (0-2).

Dodgers vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET

Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 7, Cubs 6.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Dodgers did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Dodgers have been favorites in 14 games this season and won seven (50%) of those contests.

Los Angeles has a record of 7-6 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -150 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 81 total runs this season.

The Dodgers have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.

Dodgers Schedule