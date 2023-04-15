Dodgers vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:41 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (7-7) matching up with the Chicago Cubs (7-5) at 9:10 PM ET (on April 15). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 7-5 victory for the Dodgers, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Dodgers will look to Michael Grove (0-1) versus the Cubs and Jameson Taillon (0-2).
Dodgers vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Dodgers vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 7, Cubs 6.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Dodgers Performance Insights
- The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
- The Dodgers did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
- The Dodgers have been favorites in 14 games this season and won seven (50%) of those contests.
- Los Angeles has a record of 7-6 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -150 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.
- Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 81 total runs this season.
- The Dodgers have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 9
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 11-6
|Michael Grove vs Ryne Nelson
|April 10
|@ Giants
|W 9-1
|Julio Urías vs Logan Webb
|April 11
|@ Giants
|L 5-0
|Dustin May vs Alex Wood
|April 12
|@ Giants
|W 10-5
|Clayton Kershaw vs Alex Cobb
|April 14
|Cubs
|L 8-2
|Noah Syndergaard vs Justin Steele
|April 15
|Cubs
|-
|Michael Grove vs Jameson Taillon
|April 16
|Cubs
|-
|Julio Urías vs Drew Smyly
|April 17
|Mets
|-
|Dustin May vs David Peterson
|April 18
|Mets
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Tylor Megill
|April 19
|Mets
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs Kodai Senga
|April 20
|@ Cubs
|-
|Michael Grove vs Jameson Taillon
