Saturday's game at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (7-7) matching up with the Chicago Cubs (7-5) at 9:10 PM ET (on April 15). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 7-5 victory for the Dodgers, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Dodgers will look to Michael Grove (0-1) versus the Cubs and Jameson Taillon (0-2).

Dodgers vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
  • How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
Dodgers vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 7, Cubs 6.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Cubs

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

  • The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
  • The Dodgers did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
  • The Dodgers have been favorites in 14 games this season and won seven (50%) of those contests.
  • Los Angeles has a record of 7-6 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -150 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.
  • Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 81 total runs this season.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
April 9 @ Diamondbacks L 11-6 Michael Grove vs Ryne Nelson
April 10 @ Giants W 9-1 Julio Urías vs Logan Webb
April 11 @ Giants L 5-0 Dustin May vs Alex Wood
April 12 @ Giants W 10-5 Clayton Kershaw vs Alex Cobb
April 14 Cubs L 8-2 Noah Syndergaard vs Justin Steele
April 15 Cubs - Michael Grove vs Jameson Taillon
April 16 Cubs - Julio Urías vs Drew Smyly
April 17 Mets - Dustin May vs David Peterson
April 18 Mets - Clayton Kershaw vs Tylor Megill
April 19 Mets - Noah Syndergaard vs Kodai Senga
April 20 @ Cubs - Michael Grove vs Jameson Taillon

