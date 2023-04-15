David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cubs - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:24 AM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
After going 1-for-2 in his most recent game, David Peralta and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Chicago Cubs (who will start Jameson Taillon) at 9:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Giants.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is hitting .179 with a double and a walk.
- Peralta has picked up a hit in four games this year (36.4%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not homered in his 11 games this season.
- Peralta has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in one of 11 games.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|7
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 9.7 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Cubs' 3.75 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 11 home runs (0.9 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- The Cubs are sending Taillon (0-2) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
