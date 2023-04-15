After going 1-for-2 in his most recent game, David Peralta and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Chicago Cubs (who will start Jameson Taillon) at 9:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Giants.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

David Peralta At The Plate

  • Peralta is hitting .179 with a double and a walk.
  • Peralta has picked up a hit in four games this year (36.4%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has not homered in his 11 games this season.
  • Peralta has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in one of 11 games.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 7
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 9.7 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
  • The Cubs' 3.75 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 11 home runs (0.9 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • The Cubs are sending Taillon (0-2) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
