After going 1-for-2 in his most recent game, David Peralta and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Chicago Cubs (who will start Jameson Taillon) at 9:10 PM ET on Saturday.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is hitting .179 with a double and a walk.

Peralta has picked up a hit in four games this year (36.4%), including one multi-hit game.

He has not homered in his 11 games this season.

Peralta has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in one of 11 games.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 7 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

