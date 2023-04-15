Chris Taylor Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cubs - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:25 AM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Saturday, Chris Taylor (on the back of going 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Cubs.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Chris Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has three home runs and three walks while batting .114.
- In four of 11 games this season, Taylor got a hit, but only one each time.
- Looking at the 11 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in three of them (27.3%), and in 7.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In five games this season, Taylor has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in four games this season (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 3.75 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (11 total, 0.9 per game).
- Taillon (0-2) pitches for the Cubs to make his third start of the season.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.