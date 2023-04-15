On Saturday, Chris Taylor (on the back of going 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Cubs.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chris Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has three home runs and three walks while batting .114.

In four of 11 games this season, Taylor got a hit, but only one each time.

Looking at the 11 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in three of them (27.3%), and in 7.7% of his trips to the dish.

In five games this season, Taylor has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in four games this season (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings