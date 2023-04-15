Austin Barnes Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cubs - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 1:23 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Austin Barnes, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Cubs.
Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Barnes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Austin Barnes At The Plate (2022)
- Barnes hit .212 with six doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks.
- Barnes reached base via a hit in 27 of 64 games last season (42.2%), including multiple hits in 17.2% of those games (11 of them).
- Including the 64 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in eight of them (12.5%), taking the pitcher deep in 3.8% of his trips to home plate.
- Barnes drove in a run in 18 of 64 games last season (28.1%), including five occasions when he drove in multiple runs (7.8%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
- He scored a run in 27 of his 64 games a season ago (42.2%), with two or more runs scored four times (6.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|29
|.233
|AVG
|.191
|.327
|OBP
|.321
|.367
|SLG
|.393
|6
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|14
|17/12
|K/BB
|20/15
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|32
|13 (40.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (43.8%)
|6 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (15.6%)
|13 (40.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (43.8%)
|3 (9.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (15.6%)
|8 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (31.3%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff last season ranked 16th in the big leagues.
- The Cubs had a 4.01 team ERA that ranked 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combined to give up 207 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Taillon (0-2) pitches for the Cubs to make his third start of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.