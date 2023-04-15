The Los Angeles Dodgers and Austin Barnes, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Cubs.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Barnes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Austin Barnes At The Plate (2022)

  • Barnes hit .212 with six doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks.
  • Barnes reached base via a hit in 27 of 64 games last season (42.2%), including multiple hits in 17.2% of those games (11 of them).
  • Including the 64 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in eight of them (12.5%), taking the pitcher deep in 3.8% of his trips to home plate.
  • Barnes drove in a run in 18 of 64 games last season (28.1%), including five occasions when he drove in multiple runs (7.8%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
  • He scored a run in 27 of his 64 games a season ago (42.2%), with two or more runs scored four times (6.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
31 GP 29
.233 AVG .191
.327 OBP .321
.367 SLG .393
6 XBH 8
3 HR 5
12 RBI 14
17/12 K/BB 20/15
1 SB 1
Home Away
32 GP 32
13 (40.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (43.8%)
6 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (15.6%)
13 (40.6%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (43.8%)
3 (9.4%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (15.6%)
8 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (31.3%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff last season ranked 16th in the big leagues.
  • The Cubs had a 4.01 team ERA that ranked 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combined to give up 207 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • Taillon (0-2) pitches for the Cubs to make his third start of the season.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.