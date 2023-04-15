The Los Angeles Dodgers and Austin Barnes, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Cubs.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Barnes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Austin Barnes At The Plate (2022)

Barnes hit .212 with six doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks.

Barnes reached base via a hit in 27 of 64 games last season (42.2%), including multiple hits in 17.2% of those games (11 of them).

Including the 64 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in eight of them (12.5%), taking the pitcher deep in 3.8% of his trips to home plate.

Barnes drove in a run in 18 of 64 games last season (28.1%), including five occasions when he drove in multiple runs (7.8%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.

He scored a run in 27 of his 64 games a season ago (42.2%), with two or more runs scored four times (6.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 31 GP 29 .233 AVG .191 .327 OBP .321 .367 SLG .393 6 XBH 8 3 HR 5 12 RBI 14 17/12 K/BB 20/15 1 SB 1 Home Away 32 GP 32 13 (40.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (43.8%) 6 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (15.6%) 13 (40.6%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (43.8%) 3 (9.4%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (15.6%) 8 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (31.3%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)