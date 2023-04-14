Will Smith -- 2-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the hill, on April 14 at 10:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last game against the Giants.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith has three doubles, three home runs and seven walks while batting .333.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 28th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.

Smith has recorded a hit in nine of 11 games this year (81.8%), including three multi-hit games (27.3%).

In three games this year, he has homered (27.3%, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish).

Smith has driven home a run in six games this season (54.5%), including more than one RBI in 27.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored at least one run eight times this year (72.7%), including one multi-run game.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

