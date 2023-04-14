Will Smith -- 2-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the hill, on April 14 at 10:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last game against the Giants.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Will Smith At The Plate

  • Smith has three doubles, three home runs and seven walks while batting .333.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 28th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.
  • Smith has recorded a hit in nine of 11 games this year (81.8%), including three multi-hit games (27.3%).
  • In three games this year, he has homered (27.3%, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish).
  • Smith has driven home a run in six games this season (54.5%), including more than one RBI in 27.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored at least one run eight times this year (72.7%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
  • The Cubs have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cubs give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.8 per game).
  • Steele (1-0) starts for the Cubs, his third this season.
  • His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (.75), 15th in WHIP (1.000), and 38th in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.