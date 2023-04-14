Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cubs - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:26 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Will Smith -- 2-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the hill, on April 14 at 10:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last game against the Giants.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith has three doubles, three home runs and seven walks while batting .333.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 28th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.
- Smith has recorded a hit in nine of 11 games this year (81.8%), including three multi-hit games (27.3%).
- In three games this year, he has homered (27.3%, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Smith has driven home a run in six games this season (54.5%), including more than one RBI in 27.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored at least one run eight times this year (72.7%), including one multi-run game.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|5 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Cubs have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.8 per game).
- Steele (1-0) starts for the Cubs, his third this season.
- His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (.75), 15th in WHIP (1.000), and 38th in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers.
