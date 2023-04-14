The Los Angeles Dodgers and Trayce Thompson, who went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his most recent game against the Giants.

Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Trayce Thompson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Trayce Thompson At The Plate

  • Thompson has four home runs and four walks while hitting .316.
  • Thompson has picked up a hit in four games this year (44.4%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has gone deep in two of nine games played this year, and in 16.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Thompson has driven in a run in three games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In three games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Cubs' 3.91 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cubs surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.8 per game).
  • Steele (1-0) gets the start for the Cubs, his third of the season.
  • In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the left-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering hits.
  • The 27-year-old's .75 ERA ranks sixth, 1.000 WHIP ranks 15th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.