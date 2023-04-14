The Los Angeles Dodgers and Trayce Thompson, who went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his most recent game against the Giants.

Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Trayce Thompson At The Plate

Thompson has four home runs and four walks while hitting .316.

Thompson has picked up a hit in four games this year (44.4%), including one multi-hit game.

He has gone deep in two of nine games played this year, and in 16.7% of his plate appearances.

Thompson has driven in a run in three games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In three games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings