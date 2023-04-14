Trayce Thompson Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cubs - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:27 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Trayce Thompson, who went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his most recent game against the Giants.
Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Trayce Thompson At The Plate
- Thompson has four home runs and four walks while hitting .316.
- Thompson has picked up a hit in four games this year (44.4%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has gone deep in two of nine games played this year, and in 16.7% of his plate appearances.
- Thompson has driven in a run in three games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In three games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Cubs' 3.91 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.8 per game).
- Steele (1-0) gets the start for the Cubs, his third of the season.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the left-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering hits.
- The 27-year-old's .75 ERA ranks sixth, 1.000 WHIP ranks 15th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.
