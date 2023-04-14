After going 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Chicago Cubs (who will start Justin Steele) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is batting .271 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 85th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.

This year, Betts has tallied at least one hit in 10 of 13 games (76.9%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 13 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

In four games this year, Betts has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In nine games this year (69.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (71.4%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings