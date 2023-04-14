Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cubs - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:28 AM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
After going 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Chicago Cubs (who will start Justin Steele) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Giants.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is batting .271 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 85th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.
- This year, Betts has tallied at least one hit in 10 of 13 games (76.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 13 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- In four games this year, Betts has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In nine games this year (69.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (71.4%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.91).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow nine home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Steele (1-0) makes the start for the Cubs, his third of the season.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (.75), 15th in WHIP (1.000), and 38th in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.