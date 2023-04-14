After going 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Chicago Cubs (who will start Justin Steele) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

  • Betts is batting .271 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 85th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.
  • This year, Betts has tallied at least one hit in 10 of 13 games (76.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In 13 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • In four games this year, Betts has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In nine games this year (69.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 7
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (71.4%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.91).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow nine home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • Steele (1-0) makes the start for the Cubs, his third of the season.
  • The lefty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (.75), 15th in WHIP (1.000), and 38th in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
