Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cubs - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:25 AM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Miguel Vargas and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Chicago Cubs (who will start Justin Steele) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Miguel Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas has five hits this season and a team-best OBP of .475.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 166th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 165th in the league in slugging.
- In five of 11 games this year, Vargas got a hit, but only one each time.
- In 11 games played this season, he has not homered.
- Vargas has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored at least one run four times this year (36.4%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 9.6 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Cubs have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.91).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.8 per game).
- The Cubs will look to Steele (1-0) in his third start of the season.
- His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up hits.
- The 27-year-old's .75 ERA ranks sixth, 1.000 WHIP ranks 15th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.