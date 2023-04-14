After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Miguel Vargas and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Chicago Cubs (who will start Justin Steele) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

Vargas has five hits this season and a team-best OBP of .475.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 166th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 165th in the league in slugging.

In five of 11 games this year, Vargas got a hit, but only one each time.

In 11 games played this season, he has not homered.

Vargas has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored at least one run four times this year (36.4%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings