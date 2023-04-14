After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Miguel Vargas and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Chicago Cubs (who will start Justin Steele) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

  • Vargas has five hits this season and a team-best OBP of .475.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 166th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 165th in the league in slugging.
  • In five of 11 games this year, Vargas got a hit, but only one each time.
  • In 11 games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Vargas has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this year (36.4%), including one multi-run game.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 9.6 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
  • The Cubs have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.91).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Cubs will look to Steele (1-0) in his third start of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up hits.
  • The 27-year-old's .75 ERA ranks sixth, 1.000 WHIP ranks 15th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.
