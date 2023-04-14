The Los Angeles Dodgers and Miguel Rojas, who went 1-for-2 last time in action, take on Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Giants.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is batting .182 with a double and two walks.

Rojas has picked up a hit in three games this season (42.9%), including one multi-hit game.

He has not homered in his seven games this year.

Rojas has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored in one of seven games.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 3 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings