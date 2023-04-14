The Los Angeles Dodgers and Miguel Rojas, who went 1-for-2 last time in action, take on Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Giants.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas is batting .182 with a double and two walks.
  • Rojas has picked up a hit in three games this season (42.9%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has not homered in his seven games this year.
  • Rojas has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored in one of seven games.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 3
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.91).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Cubs will look to Steele (1-0) in his third start this season.
  • His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (.75), 15th in WHIP (1.000), and 38th in K/9 (8.3).
