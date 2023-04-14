Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cubs - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:32 PM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Miguel Rojas, who went 1-for-2 last time in action, take on Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Giants.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is batting .182 with a double and two walks.
- Rojas has picked up a hit in three games this season (42.9%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not homered in his seven games this year.
- Rojas has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored in one of seven games.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|3
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.91).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.8 per game).
- The Cubs will look to Steele (1-0) in his third start this season.
- His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (.75), 15th in WHIP (1.000), and 38th in K/9 (8.3).
