Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cubs - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:25 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy, who went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI last time in action, take on Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
He hit two homers in his previous appearance (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Giants.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy has five home runs and eight walks while hitting .214.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 150th, his on-base percentage ranks 86th, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.
- Muncy has had a hit in five of 12 games this season (41.7%), including multiple hits three times (25.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 25.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 12), and 9.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In four games this year (33.3%), Muncy has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once seven times this year (58.3%), including three games with multiple runs (25.0%).
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|7
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 9.6 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Cubs have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.91).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.8 per game).
- The Cubs will look to Steele (1-0) in his third start this season.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Wednesday -- the left-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's .75 ERA ranks sixth, 1.000 WHIP ranks 15th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 38th.
