The Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy, who went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI last time in action, take on Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Max Muncy At The Plate

  • Muncy has five home runs and eight walks while hitting .214.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 150th, his on-base percentage ranks 86th, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.
  • Muncy has had a hit in five of 12 games this season (41.7%), including multiple hits three times (25.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in 25.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 12), and 9.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In four games this year (33.3%), Muncy has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once seven times this year (58.3%), including three games with multiple runs (25.0%).

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 7
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 9.6 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
  • The Cubs have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.91).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Cubs will look to Steele (1-0) in his third start this season.
  • In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Wednesday -- the left-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's .75 ERA ranks sixth, 1.000 WHIP ranks 15th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 38th.
