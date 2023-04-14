The Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy, who went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI last time in action, take on Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He hit two homers in his previous appearance (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Giants.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy has five home runs and eight walks while hitting .214.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 150th, his on-base percentage ranks 86th, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.

Muncy has had a hit in five of 12 games this season (41.7%), including multiple hits three times (25.0%).

He has hit a home run in 25.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 12), and 9.8% of his trips to the plate.

In four games this year (33.3%), Muncy has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once seven times this year (58.3%), including three games with multiple runs (25.0%).

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 7 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

