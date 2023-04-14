After hitting .281 with three triples, two home runs, seven walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, James Outman and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Justin Steele) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Giants.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman leads Los Angeles with 11 hits, batting .289 this season with six extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 66th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

In seven of 13 games this year (53.8%) Outman has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (30.8%).

In three games this season, he has hit a home run (23.1%, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate).

Outman has had at least one RBI in 46.2% of his games this year (six of 13), with two or more RBI three times (23.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In five games this year (38.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

