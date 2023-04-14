Freddie Freeman -- hitting .385 with four doubles, a home run, seven walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the mound, on April 14 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Giants.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman has an OPS of .940, fueled by an OBP of .450 and a team-best slugging percentage of .490 this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 61st in the league in slugging.
  • Freeman has gotten a hit in nine of 13 games this season (69.2%), with multiple hits on six occasions (46.2%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 13 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Freeman has had an RBI in three games this season.
  • He has scored in eight games this year (61.5%), including four multi-run games (30.8%).

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 7
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (71.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs' 3.91 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.8 per game).
  • Steele (1-0) starts for the Cubs, his third of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering hits.
  • The 27-year-old's .75 ERA ranks sixth, 1.000 WHIP ranks 15th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.
