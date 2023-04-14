Freddie Freeman -- hitting .385 with four doubles, a home run, seven walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the mound, on April 14 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Giants.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman has an OPS of .940, fueled by an OBP of .450 and a team-best slugging percentage of .490 this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 61st in the league in slugging.

Freeman has gotten a hit in nine of 13 games this season (69.2%), with multiple hits on six occasions (46.2%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 13 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

Freeman has had an RBI in three games this season.

He has scored in eight games this year (61.5%), including four multi-run games (30.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (71.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings