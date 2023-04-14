Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cubs - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:28 AM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Freddie Freeman -- hitting .385 with four doubles, a home run, seven walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the mound, on April 14 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Giants.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman has an OPS of .940, fueled by an OBP of .450 and a team-best slugging percentage of .490 this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 61st in the league in slugging.
- Freeman has gotten a hit in nine of 13 games this season (69.2%), with multiple hits on six occasions (46.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 13 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- Freeman has had an RBI in three games this season.
- He has scored in eight games this year (61.5%), including four multi-run games (30.8%).
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (42.9%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (71.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 3.91 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.8 per game).
- Steele (1-0) starts for the Cubs, his third of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering hits.
- The 27-year-old's .75 ERA ranks sixth, 1.000 WHIP ranks 15th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.
