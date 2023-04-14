(6-5) will take on the (7-6) at Dodger Stadium on Friday, April 14 at 10:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 11 strikeouts, Justin Steele will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the year.

The Cubs have been listed as +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Dodgers (-160). The total for the contest is set at 8.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Noah Syndergaard - LAD (0-1, 6.30 ERA) vs Steele - CHC (1-0, 0.75 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Dodgers vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 13 times this season and won seven, or 53.8%, of those games.

The Dodgers have gone 6-4 (winning 60% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

Los Angeles has a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Dodgers have a 5-5 record over the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in four games this year and have walked away with the win two times (50%) in those games.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have placed on the Cubs this season with a +135 moneyline set for this game.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mookie Betts 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+195) Will Smith 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Freddie Freeman 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Chris Taylor 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+290) Max Muncy 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+160)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +750 3rd 1st Win NL West -120 - 1st

