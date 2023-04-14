How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:10 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson will be among the star attractions when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago Cubs on Friday at 10:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers are second in MLB play with 24 home runs. They average 1.8 per game.
- Los Angeles is second in baseball with a .498 slugging percentage.
- The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked batting average in the majors (.248).
- Los Angeles is the second-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 6.1 runs per game (79 total).
- The Dodgers are second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .360.
- The Dodgers strike out 9.3 times per game, the No. 22 mark in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the majors.
- Los Angeles' 4.30 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers have the fifth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.195).
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Dodgers will look to Noah Syndergaard (0-1) in his third start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/8/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 12-8
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|Zach Davies
|4/9/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 11-6
|Away
|Michael Grove
|Ryne Nelson
|4/10/2023
|Giants
|W 9-1
|Away
|Julio Urías
|Logan Webb
|4/11/2023
|Giants
|L 5-0
|Away
|Dustin May
|Alex Wood
|4/12/2023
|Giants
|W 10-5
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Alex Cobb
|4/14/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Justin Steele
|4/15/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Michael Grove
|Jameson Taillon
|4/16/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Julio Urías
|Drew Smyly
|4/17/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Dustin May
|David Peterson
|4/18/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Tylor Megill
|4/19/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Kodai Senga
