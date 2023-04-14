Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson will be among the star attractions when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago Cubs on Friday at 10:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers are second in MLB play with 24 home runs. They average 1.8 per game.

Los Angeles is second in baseball with a .498 slugging percentage.

The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked batting average in the majors (.248).

Los Angeles is the second-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 6.1 runs per game (79 total).

The Dodgers are second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .360.

The Dodgers strike out 9.3 times per game, the No. 22 mark in MLB.

The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the majors.

Los Angeles' 4.30 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Dodgers have the fifth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.195).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Dodgers will look to Noah Syndergaard (0-1) in his third start of the season.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 4/8/2023 Diamondbacks L 12-8 Away Noah Syndergaard Zach Davies 4/9/2023 Diamondbacks L 11-6 Away Michael Grove Ryne Nelson 4/10/2023 Giants W 9-1 Away Julio Urías Logan Webb 4/11/2023 Giants L 5-0 Away Dustin May Alex Wood 4/12/2023 Giants W 10-5 Away Clayton Kershaw Alex Cobb 4/14/2023 Cubs - Home Noah Syndergaard Justin Steele 4/15/2023 Cubs - Home Michael Grove Jameson Taillon 4/16/2023 Cubs - Home Julio Urías Drew Smyly 4/17/2023 Mets - Home Dustin May David Peterson 4/18/2023 Mets - Home Clayton Kershaw Tylor Megill 4/19/2023 Mets - Home Noah Syndergaard Kodai Senga

