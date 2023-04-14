Dodgers vs. Cubs: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Mookie Betts and Ian Happ will be among the stars on display when the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Chicago Cubs on Friday at 10:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.
Oddsmakers list the Dodgers as -160 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cubs +135 moneyline odds. An 8.5-run over/under has been set in this matchup.
Dodgers vs. Cubs Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Dodgers
|-160
|+135
|8.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Dodgers Recent Betting Performance
- The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- In their last game with a spread, the Dodgers failed to cover.
Dodgers Betting Records & Stats
- The Dodgers have won 53.8% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (7-6).
- Los Angeles has a 6-4 record (winning 60% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.
- The Dodgers have an implied moneyline win probability of 61.5% in this game.
- Los Angeles has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 13 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in seven of those games (7-5-1).
- The Dodgers have had a spread set for only one matchup this season, and they did not cover.
Dodgers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|4-2
|3-4
|0-2
|7-4
|6-4
|1-2
