Mookie Betts and Ian Happ will be among the stars on display when the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Chicago Cubs on Friday at 10:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.

Oddsmakers list the Dodgers as -160 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cubs +135 moneyline odds. An 8.5-run over/under has been set in this matchup.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Time: 10:10 PM ET

TV: SportsNet LA

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -160 +135 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Dodgers failed to cover.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have won 53.8% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (7-6).

Los Angeles has a 6-4 record (winning 60% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The Dodgers have an implied moneyline win probability of 61.5% in this game.

Los Angeles has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 13 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in seven of those games (7-5-1).

The Dodgers have had a spread set for only one matchup this season, and they did not cover.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 4-2 3-4 0-2 7-4 6-4 1-2

