Friday's contest features the Los Angeles Dodgers (7-6) and the Chicago Cubs (6-5) squaring off at Dodger Stadium (on April 14) at 10:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 7-5 victory for the Dodgers.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Los Angeles Dodgers will send Noah Syndergaard (0-1) to the mound, while Justin Steele (1-0) will take the ball for the Chicago Cubs.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
  • How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Dodgers vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 7, Cubs 5.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Cubs

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Dodgers Performance Insights

  • In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 5-5.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • In their last game with a spread, the Dodgers failed to cover.
  • The Dodgers have won seven, or 53.8%, of the 13 games they've played as favorites this season.
  • Los Angeles is 6-4 this season when entering a game favored by -160 or more on the moneyline.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Dodgers have a 61.5% chance to win.
  • Los Angeles has scored 79 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
April 8 @ Diamondbacks L 12-8 Noah Syndergaard vs Zach Davies
April 9 @ Diamondbacks L 11-6 Michael Grove vs Ryne Nelson
April 10 @ Giants W 9-1 Julio Urías vs Logan Webb
April 11 @ Giants L 5-0 Dustin May vs Alex Wood
April 12 @ Giants W 10-5 Clayton Kershaw vs Alex Cobb
April 14 Cubs - Noah Syndergaard vs Justin Steele
April 15 Cubs - Michael Grove vs Jameson Taillon
April 16 Cubs - Julio Urías vs Drew Smyly
April 17 Mets - Dustin May vs David Peterson
April 18 Mets - Clayton Kershaw vs Tylor Megill
April 19 Mets - Noah Syndergaard vs Kodai Senga

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.