Dodgers vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 14
Friday's contest features the Los Angeles Dodgers (7-6) and the Chicago Cubs (6-5) squaring off at Dodger Stadium (on April 14) at 10:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 7-5 victory for the Dodgers.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Los Angeles Dodgers will send Noah Syndergaard (0-1) to the mound, while Justin Steele (1-0) will take the ball for the Chicago Cubs.
Dodgers vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
Dodgers vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 7, Cubs 5.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Dodgers Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 5-5.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- In their last game with a spread, the Dodgers failed to cover.
- The Dodgers have won seven, or 53.8%, of the 13 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Los Angeles is 6-4 this season when entering a game favored by -160 or more on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Dodgers have a 61.5% chance to win.
- Los Angeles has scored 79 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 8
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 12-8
|Noah Syndergaard vs Zach Davies
|April 9
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 11-6
|Michael Grove vs Ryne Nelson
|April 10
|@ Giants
|W 9-1
|Julio Urías vs Logan Webb
|April 11
|@ Giants
|L 5-0
|Dustin May vs Alex Wood
|April 12
|@ Giants
|W 10-5
|Clayton Kershaw vs Alex Cobb
|April 14
|Cubs
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs Justin Steele
|April 15
|Cubs
|-
|Michael Grove vs Jameson Taillon
|April 16
|Cubs
|-
|Julio Urías vs Drew Smyly
|April 17
|Mets
|-
|Dustin May vs David Peterson
|April 18
|Mets
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Tylor Megill
|April 19
|Mets
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs Kodai Senga
