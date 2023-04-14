Friday's contest features the Los Angeles Dodgers (7-6) and the Chicago Cubs (6-5) squaring off at Dodger Stadium (on April 14) at 10:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 7-5 victory for the Dodgers.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Los Angeles Dodgers will send Noah Syndergaard (0-1) to the mound, while Justin Steele (1-0) will take the ball for the Chicago Cubs.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, April 14, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Dodgers vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 7, Cubs 5.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Dodgers Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 5-5.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Dodgers failed to cover.

The Dodgers have won seven, or 53.8%, of the 13 games they've played as favorites this season.

Los Angeles is 6-4 this season when entering a game favored by -160 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Dodgers have a 61.5% chance to win.

Los Angeles has scored 79 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Dodgers have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Dodgers Schedule