Chris Taylor Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cubs - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:28 AM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Chris Taylor and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Justin Steele) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Giants.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .091 with two home runs and three walks.
- Taylor has gotten a hit in three of 10 games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- In 10 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- In four games this year, Taylor has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in three of 10 games so far this year.
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 9.6 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Cubs have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.91).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up nine home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Steele (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Cubs, his third of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (.75), 15th in WHIP (1.000), and 38th in K/9 (8.3).
