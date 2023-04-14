After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Chris Taylor and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Justin Steele) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Giants.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is batting .091 with two home runs and three walks.
  • Taylor has gotten a hit in three of 10 games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
  • In 10 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • In four games this year, Taylor has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in three of 10 games so far this year.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 6
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 9.6 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
  • The Cubs have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.91).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up nine home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • Steele (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Cubs, his third of the season.
  • The left-hander last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (.75), 15th in WHIP (1.000), and 38th in K/9 (8.3).
