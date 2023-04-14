After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Chris Taylor and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Justin Steele) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Giants.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .091 with two home runs and three walks.

Taylor has gotten a hit in three of 10 games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.

In 10 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

In four games this year, Taylor has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in three of 10 games so far this year.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings