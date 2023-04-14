Austin Barnes is available when the Los Angeles Dodgers take on Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on April 14 against the Diamondbacks) he went 0-for-2.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Austin Barnes At The Plate (2022)

  • Barnes hit .212 with six doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks.
  • Barnes had a base hit in 27 out of 64 games last year (42.2%), with at least two hits in 11 of those contests (17.2%).
  • Including the 64 games he played in last season, he hit a home run in eight of them (12.5%), leaving the yard in 3.8% of his trips to home plate.
  • Barnes drove in a run in 18 games last year out of 64 (28.1%), including multiple RBIs in 7.8% of those games (five times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..
  • In 27 of 64 games last season (42.2%) he scored a run, and in four of those games (6.3%) he scored more than once.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
31 GP 29
.233 AVG .191
.327 OBP .321
.367 SLG .393
6 XBH 8
3 HR 5
12 RBI 14
17/12 K/BB 20/15
1 SB 1
Home Away
32 GP 32
13 (40.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (43.8%)
6 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (15.6%)
13 (40.6%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (43.8%)
3 (9.4%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (15.6%)
8 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (31.3%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.
  • The Cubs had the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.01).
  • Cubs pitchers combined to allow 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Steele (1-0) pitches for the Cubs to make his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the lefty tossed 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (.75), 15th in WHIP (1.000), and 38th in K/9 (8.3).
