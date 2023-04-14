Austin Barnes is available when the Los Angeles Dodgers take on Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on April 14 against the Diamondbacks) he went 0-for-2.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Justin Steele TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Austin Barnes At The Plate (2022)

Barnes hit .212 with six doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks.

Barnes had a base hit in 27 out of 64 games last year (42.2%), with at least two hits in 11 of those contests (17.2%).

Including the 64 games he played in last season, he hit a home run in eight of them (12.5%), leaving the yard in 3.8% of his trips to home plate.

Barnes drove in a run in 18 games last year out of 64 (28.1%), including multiple RBIs in 7.8% of those games (five times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..

In 27 of 64 games last season (42.2%) he scored a run, and in four of those games (6.3%) he scored more than once.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 31 GP 29 .233 AVG .191 .327 OBP .321 .367 SLG .393 6 XBH 8 3 HR 5 12 RBI 14 17/12 K/BB 20/15 1 SB 1 Home Away 32 GP 32 13 (40.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (43.8%) 6 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (15.6%) 13 (40.6%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (43.8%) 3 (9.4%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (15.6%) 8 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (31.3%)

