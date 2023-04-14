Austin Barnes Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cubs - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:31 PM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Austin Barnes is available when the Los Angeles Dodgers take on Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on April 14 against the Diamondbacks) he went 0-for-2.
Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Austin Barnes At The Plate (2022)
- Barnes hit .212 with six doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks.
- Barnes had a base hit in 27 out of 64 games last year (42.2%), with at least two hits in 11 of those contests (17.2%).
- Including the 64 games he played in last season, he hit a home run in eight of them (12.5%), leaving the yard in 3.8% of his trips to home plate.
- Barnes drove in a run in 18 games last year out of 64 (28.1%), including multiple RBIs in 7.8% of those games (five times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..
- In 27 of 64 games last season (42.2%) he scored a run, and in four of those games (6.3%) he scored more than once.
Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|29
|.233
|AVG
|.191
|.327
|OBP
|.321
|.367
|SLG
|.393
|6
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|14
|17/12
|K/BB
|20/15
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|32
|13 (40.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (43.8%)
|6 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (15.6%)
|13 (40.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (43.8%)
|3 (9.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (15.6%)
|8 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (31.3%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Cubs had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.
- The Cubs had the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.01).
- Cubs pitchers combined to allow 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
- Steele (1-0) pitches for the Cubs to make his third start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the lefty tossed 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (.75), 15th in WHIP (1.000), and 38th in K/9 (8.3).
